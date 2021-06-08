More heat builds in through the middle of the week

What We’re Tracking:

Warm days ahead

Only slight rain chances

Increasing humidity

Clouds decrease early in the night, leaving the area mostly clear again heading into Wednesday morning. With the higher humidity in place, temperatures will struggle to cool off much, only falling into the upper 60s and lower 70s by early morning.

Humidity keeps creeping up over the next several days, as well. That’ll make it feel a few degrees warmer out in the days ahead. Unfortunately, we don’t have much wind to help stir the air up for us, so get ready for some pretty sticky days ahead. We’ll also have quite a bit of sunshine in store through the beginning of next week.

As the humidity rises this week, it will most likely end up being the area of most concern, as that could push our heat index values toward 100° by the time we get to Thursday. There will be one more, slim, chance for some isolated storms on Friday, but other than that, our forecast looks to remain fairly dry.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

