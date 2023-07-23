What We’re Tracking

Heating up today

Low storm chances through Monday

Very hot & dry week ahead

The high pressure system off toward our southwest begins to make its way into the area by today and Monday bringing in dry conditions and more heat. During this time, only low-end storm chances will be expected for a renegade shower or storm to develop. Temperatures return to the middle 90s Sunday and then upper 90s by Monday.

We’ll most likely see air temperatures at or above 100° starting Tuesday as the heat wave overspreads the region. That should effectively shut off even the low chances for pop-up storms and give us mostly sunny weather. The pattern doesn’t look to change all that much even as we approach the last days of July. We’ll keep an eye on a possible front to temporarily move in late week, but that is not looking too promising at this time.

Our silver lining appears to be relatively low humidity through midweek, though, so heat index values shouldn’t be too much higher than our air temperatures. Even still, it’s going to get quite hot for the tail end of the month for our first significant longer-duration heat wave of the summer.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller