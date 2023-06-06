What We’re Tracking

Another clear night

Storm chances shift westward midweek

Better chance for widespread rain by late Saturday

As the night goes on, skies will remain mainly clear cooling us down into the lower 60s. Tomorrow, once again we will see temperatures in the lower 90s with lots of sunshine. There is a low chance for isolated storms once again tomorrow.

During the middle of the week, a front makes it way through the area. As the front moves through the area, we do have low storm chances for Wednesday and Thursday. We will temperatures cool slightly into the lower to middle 80s.

Finally, there appears to be a better chance for more widespread showers and storms by the time we get to the weekend. Our highest chance for rain as of now remains to be late Saturday with cooler temperatures on the way by Sunday as another cold front moves through. The slightly cooler and less humid air looks to stick around for Monday for a pleasant start to the week. Highs should make it into the lower 80s with mostly sunny skies.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller