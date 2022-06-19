What We’re Tracking:

Hot & humid for Father’s Day

Rain chances midweek

Heat continues

We’re off to another mild and muggy start for our Sunday with temperatures in the middle to upper 70s this morning. Winds are light but will start to pick up through the daytime.

Father’s Day will remain hot and humid with highs in the mid-90s and heat index values near 100°. Plenty of sunshine and and a southerly breeze at 15-20 mph will be present. That may help things feel just a bit better through the afternoon. Monday and Tuesday look to be just as hot and humid with heat index values once again near 100°.

By the middle of next week, we may begin to see a bit more in terms of rain chances. Those chances may cool us ever so slightly – into the lower 90s. A few waves of energy are forecast to be moving in which is a promising sign for precipitation but offers little to no relief from the heat. Expect temperatures above 90° through the week and into next weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez