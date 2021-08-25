More heat on the way for the rest of the work week

A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for the entire area until 8:00pm Thursday evening.

The heat continues through the entire work week as rain chances look absent throughout the majority of the week.

Daytime temperatures on Wednesday will top out in the middle to upper 90s east and lower 100s west with heat indices ranging from 100° to 105°. Southerly wind will actually decrease a bit on Wednesday and make it feel even hotter and more uncomfortable without the breeze.

Try and limit time outdoors as much as possible over the next couple of days, and drink plenty of water!