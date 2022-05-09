What We’re Tracking:

Muggy, warm night

Hot ‘summer-like’ temperatures

Cooler by the weekend

Overnight lows will be very mild during the first half of the week in the lower to middle 70s. To put this warmth into perspective, our average high temperature for this time of the year is 74°. So, with such a warm start to our days through midweek, it’s no wonder our temperatures will soar above that average high.

Highs on Tuesday will once again climb into the lower to middle 90s for much of the area. Factoring in the humidity, after heat indices will climb into the middle to upper 90s, as well. South wind will remain breezy at 10-20mph both Tuesday and Wednesday with highs back in the lower 90s on Wednesday.

That hotter weather will last for a few days, but another cold front moves our way for the weekend. That will bring a chance for a few showers and storms Friday and Saturday as well as a cool down by late Saturday and Sunday. Highs by Sunday should be back into the 70s with mostly sunny weather.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller