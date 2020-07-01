More hot and humid weather ahead

What We’re Tracking:

Cluster of storms for northeastern counties this morning

More sun, hotter for Tuesday

Slight drop in humidity ahead

A complex of storms developed in Nebraska overnight, and it has been moving to the south and east. Communities north and east of a line from Marysville – Topeka – Lawrence could see some storms through 8-10am. There could be some isolated wind gusts upwards of 50 mph and some heavy rain, as well.

Once those storms move east of us, the heat is on once again for this afternoon. With temperatures in the mid 90s expected, and dew points in the 70s, we could have heat index values over 100° in our southeastern counties. Another Heat Advisory is in effect for Douglas, Osage, Lyon, Coffey, and Anderson counties today.

Highs on Wednesday will climb into the middle to upper 90s, but a slightly drier air mass will be in place by Wednesday afternoon, keeping the heat index in check a bit. Even still, afternoon heat indices ranging from the upper 90s to near 105° expected again on Wednesday.

Lots of sunshine and hot weather through the 4th of July holiday weekend with highs in the lower to middle 90s and lows in the lower to middle 70s. There could be a few isolated storms with afternoon heating over this next week with a slightly better chance for storms Friday into Saturday, but an overall dry weather pattern is shaping up for the week ahead.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Becky Taylor

