More hot and humid weather, but relief is on the way

What We’re Tracking:

Mostly sunny and hot through Monday

Scattered storms Tuesday

Cooler, less humid for the last half of the week

A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for Anderson, Clay, Coffey, Dickinson, Douglas, Franklin, Geary, Jackson, Jefferson, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Pottawatomie, Riley, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee county from 1 PM to 7 PM today.

We’ve got another couple of hot and humid days in store before we get some relief. Tonight, we only cool off into the low to mid 70s before we warm right back up into the lower 90s tomorrow. Dew points will be slightly lower than what we saw Saturday, but it’ll still feel like its in the mid-upper 90s Sunday afternoon.

With the heat this weekend, it’s important to make sure you’re taking the right precautions when outside. Try and limit your time in the sun and take frequent breaks in the shade when you can. Drink plenty of water and be sure to ALWAYS check your backseat for little ones and furry ones.

The good news is that there is some relief in sight. Monday will still be a hot one with temperatures in the 90s, but a cold front will be on the move for Tuesday. That’ll spark off some thunderstorms, and bring us much more pleasant weather behind it.

Following the cold front should be slightly cooler air for the middle and later part of the week. Highs might only make it to the lower to middle 80s Tuesday with upper 70s to near 80° next Wednesday. We may even hold on to the lower 80s heading into the following weekend.



KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Becky Taylor



