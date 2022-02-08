What We’re Tracking:

Several mild days ahead

Colder for Saturday

Rebounding early next week

Breezes will die down overnight as the sky remains clear to partly cloudy through the night. Temperatures will settle back into the 30s with fairly quiet conditions into early Wednesday.

For the second half of the week sunshine will continue to dominate with temperatures in the middle to upper 50s for Wednesday, perhaps climbing back to near 50° on a cooler Thursday. Warmth builds back in on Friday with some lower 60s possible as dry conditions look to remain for most of us.

We’ll have yet another front move through late Friday with some pretty chilly temperatures possible Saturday through Sunday morning, but it should only last for the first half of the weekend. Temperatures rebound quite nicely with upper 40s on Sunday and by early next week we will have more 50s on the way.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller