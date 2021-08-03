More pleasant temperatures through midweek before the next heat wave

Hazy skies will continue to be present as wildfires out to the west and north are providing the smoky look to our area. If you’re particularly sensitive to smoke, it’ll be a good idea to try and stay indoors until our air quality improves.

Today’s highs will reach into the middle 80s with plenty of sunshine throughout the day. The humidity will remain low for the next couple of days.

We’ll enjoy one more comfortable day on Wednesday, waking up with temperatures in the low 60s and ending in the mid 80s again, but after that, we start to see the return of the heat and humidity for the last part of the week.