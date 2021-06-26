More rain chances this weekend

What We’re Tracking:

Few showers today

Cooler temperatures

More rain chances

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been issued for Brown, Douglas, Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Marshall, Nemaha, Osage, Pottawatomie, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee county until 7 A.M. this morning.

After several severe storms last night, our activity has been quiet since midnight and we don’t look to see strong to severe storms throughout the weekend. But, this active weather pattern will still persist into Saturday as well with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms back in the forecast just about all day and through the evening. Outdoor activities will once again likely be impacted so be sure to plan accordingly. The good news though appears to be that the severe threat for thunderstorms is a bit lower on Saturday.

Temperatures throughout the weekend will be about 10-15 degrees cooler as we only climb into the lower to middle 80s both Saturday and Sunday.

With several rounds of rain still ahead of us, flash flooding is definitely a concern for areas south of I-70 and our far northern counties that already received several inches of rain Thursday and our Southern counties Friday night. Be cautious of flooded roadway and turn around to find an alternate route if a roadway looks flooded.

Looking ahead to early next week, rain chance are still in the forecast nearly every day adding to those flooding concerns. The good news is that temperatures stay in the lower to middle 80s for the next several days.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez