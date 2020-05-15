More rain chances this weekend causing flooding concerns

What We’re Tracking:

Spotty storms today, but the chance increases tonight and Saturday

Clearing and breezy Sunday

Sunny, dry and warm next week

We keep an eye on another chance for some isolated thunderstorms this evening and overnight. Storms could be on the strong side with may a few starting to reach severe level.

Saturday looks to stay mostly dry during the day before another round of showers and storms moves in later in the day. The biggest concern over the next 24-36 hours is going to be flooding as many areas have received several inches of rain this week and will be adding more to it over the next few days.

Once the second round of storms moves through Saturday, the humidity will start to back off along with rain chances heading into the start of next week.

We’ll get a wonderful stretch of weather from Monday to Wednesday. It will look great and feel great, and it may be a pattern that takes us to the Memorial Day weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez



