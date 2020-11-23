More rain on tap for Tuesday

What We’re Tracking:

Off and on rain again for Tuesday

Clearing, cool for Wednesday

Sunny, mild Thanksgiving Day

Periods of rain are possible tonight with a better chance tomorrow. Otherwise, mostly cloudy sky for tonight and southerly winds 10-15mph. That will allow for temperatures to hold steady if not slowly rise during the night with middle 40s expected.

Highs on Tuesday will climb into the middle to upper 50s with south breezes 10-20mph and a mostly cloudy sky. A chance for showers and even a few thunderstorms as the main round of the system pushes through, eventually driving a cold front through Tuesday evening and bringing an end to the rain chance and cloud cover.

Wednesday will stay dry giving way to more sunshine with highs still a bit cool with upper 40s and lower 50s. Thanksgiving Day looks to be fairly pleasant as temperatures climb into the upper 50s with lots of sunshine. Although it remains rather cool at night with lows in the 20s and 30s by this weekend, it will be mild each day with highs in the 50s all weekend long.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com