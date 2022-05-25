Scattered showers build back in this morning after a bit of a break from the rain overnight. Lower 60s for highs are expected today and tomorrow as this storm system continues to rotate over the top of us.

Tonight, we’ll drop back a few degrees into the middle 50s, but overall, our temperatures will stay fairly steady until we can clear the clouds and the rain out of here.

A few more showers are possible through the first half of the day tomorrow, but the rain looks to begin wrapping up and clearing out by the afternoon as the system finally pulls off to the east.

We should dry out by Thursday evening and look for mostly sunny weather by the end of the week as high temperatures begin a gradual warm-up through the upcoming holiday weekend.