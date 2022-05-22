What We’re Tracking:

Mostly clear night

Rain picks up later Monday

Showers linger through at least Wednesday

Mostly clear sky for tonight as temperatures fall into the upper 40s ahead of the next storm system. The cool weather will linger as cloud cover rolls in through the course of Monday morning.

For the week ahead, there will be several chances for showers starting Monday afternoon and lingering through early Wednesday. Late Monday and much of Tuesday hold the best chance for rain as a system slides through the region. The cooler air looks to hang around for a few days, too. Middle 60s to lower 70s for highs are expected through the first half of next week with some gradual warming as we approach Memorial Day weekend.

We should dry out by Thursday and look for mostly sunny weather by the end of the week as high temperatures rebound close to 80° by Friday and into the 80s for the start of the holiday weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller