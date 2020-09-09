More rain on the way through tonight

What We’re Tracking:

Periods of showers tonight

Rainy rest of the week

Slowly warming up into weekend

Pockets of rain continue through the night with mostly cloudy skies persisting as well. Temperatures will stay fairly steady through tonight with those clouds and showers and areas of drizzle. Overnight lows should be near 50° with middle to upper 40s over the western counties.

Showers linger through the first half of Thursday before a little bit of dry time during the afternoon. Cloud cover will likely stick around through the entire day, even after the showers have moved through. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50s to near 60°.

By Friday and into the weekend, we start to clear out a bit. Rain chances begin to taper off late Friday, and highs will gradually climb back into the upper 60s on Friday and then into the 70s to near 80° for the weekend as we return to more normal levels for September.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

