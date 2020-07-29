More rain through the end of the week

What We’re Tracking:

Scattered storms tonight and Thursday

Showers end by the weekend

Cooler temperatures stick around

Scattered showers and storms are likely through the night. That should keep our temperatures near 70° tonight.

Storm chances continue through the day on Thursday before slowly tapering off through the day Friday. Because this is such a slow moving storm system, there is the possibility of heavy rainfall. If locations that saw heavy rain earlier in the week, see even more over the next couple of days, we may be looking at a flooding risk. We’ll be monitoring rainfall amounts closely.

Temperatures stay in the upper 70s and low 80s Thursday and Friday, but the humidity stays fairly high. Once we get the rain to move out though, a front will swing through. That will keep our temperatures in 80s for the weekend, and scour out some of that humidity, making it feel much more comfortable.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

