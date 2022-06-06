We’ll end up with some sunshine today, but the clouds could be rather stubborn. Winds will be light today as our temperatures climb to near average highs in the low 80s.

Another round of showers and storms will be possible later tonight and into the early part of Tuesday. Overnight lows look to dip into the low 60s.

We slowly clear out through the day and see highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Storms are possible, again, Tuesday night before a longer stretch of dry weather through the middle of the week.

Much of Wednesday and Thursday appear dry with highs near 80°, but our next chance for storms arrives late Thursday night and into Friday morning before we really begin to dry things out towards the weekend.