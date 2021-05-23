More scattered rain chances today with a few storms possible

What We’re Tracking:

Few storms today

Warm & humid

Better rain chances on Tuesday

We’ll see a few scattered storms today as this unsettled weather pattern continues its seemingly relentless march. Any precipitation we do run into, however, will be very scattered with mostly dry conditions expected for the majority of the day. The best chance for rain will be this afternoon where we’ll see breezy conditions and highs in the lower 80s.

Humid conditions will also be present today with lots of moisture in the area and partly cloudy skies. Lows this evening will bottom out in the middle 60s with highs on Monday once again in the lower 80s. More rain and thunderstorms will also be possible with breezy conditions sticking around.

A better chance for more organized storms moves back into the forecast by Tuesday and stays through the majority of midweek. Temperatures look to cool down on the back side of this system to more seasonable levels.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush

