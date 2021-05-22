More scattered rain chances today with humid air in the region

What We’re Tracking:

A few passing showers/storms this weekend

Continued warm and a bit humid

Better rain chances on Tuesday

Our upper air patterns will continue to support chances for rain and thunderstorms today and for the next several days. We are expecting periods of dry weather in between the showers though with cloudy skies overhead. Highs this afternoon will reach the upper 70s with some spots seeing the lower 80s.

Humidity will also be present for the weekend, adding a warmer feel as some breaks in the clouds give us some periodic sunshine. Highs for Sunday look to be slightly warmer in the lower 80s with more rain and thunderstorm chances. Overall, not a washout of the weekend.

This unsettled pattern should gradually break down towards the middle of next week. With a bit more sunshine expected, we should be able to make it into the middle 80s. A cold front will move through late Tuesday, bringing a better chance for more organized storms before we clear out a bit in the middle of next week behind the front.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush

