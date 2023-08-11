What We’re Tracking

Severe storms possible this evening

More storm chances Sunday

Cooler start to next week

***HEAT ADVISORY*** – Anderson, Coffey, Dickinson, Douglas, Franklin, Geary, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Shawnee, Wabaunsee counties from noon to 8pm Friday.

***SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH*** – Brown, Clay, Cloud, Dickinson, Douglas, Geary, Jackson, Jefferson, Marshall, Nemaha, Pottawatomie, Riley, Wabaunsee, and Washington counties until 8pm Friday.

Tonight, we are watching the chance for severe thunderstorms to develop primarily for the north and northeastern parts of the viewing area. We have seen severe thunderstorms already but we are paying attention a window between 6-9 pm for possibly more severe thunderstorm development.

Saturday will still be on the hot side before a front slides through. Highs on Saturday should make it into the middle 90s, but feel closer to 100° again. This frontal boundary brings rain chances Saturday night into Sunday morning. We could more storm development along a frontal boundary Sunday evening as well.

Behind the front, we’ll briefly cool back into the 80s for Monday before quickly warming back into the 90s for the middle of next week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ely Millard