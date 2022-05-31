What We’re Tracking:

More storm chances through Wednesday

Additional heavy rain could lead to flooding

Cooler later this week

FLOOD WATCH – Anderson, Coffey, Dickinson, Douglas, Franklin, Geary, Jackson, Jefferson, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee counties until 1:00 am Wednesday morning.

With the front sliding through, there is another chance for severe storms tonight for the southeastern counties of the viewing area. This could exacerbate flooding concerns as many spots have already picked up 1-3″ of rain late Monday night into early Tuesday morning. Overnight low temperatures near 60°.

Showers and storms will be possible through the day on Wednesday, and we’ll be behind the cold front by that point. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s on Wednesday because of the showers.

By Thursday and Friday, the air will be dry and the sky mostly clear for a couple of near-perfect days in the 70s before we warm up and see unsettled weather return as another chance for showers or storms could be setting up for the upcoming weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller