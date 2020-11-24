More showers tonight as colder wind makes a return

What We’re Tracking:

Showers likely tonight, some mix west

Clearing, cool for Wednesday

Sunny, mild Thanksgiving Day

Rounds of showers becoming more likely as we head through the night. A few rumbles of thunder will also be possible with the heavier rains that come through the area. Later in the night, as colder northwest wind around 20mph brings in enough colder air, some of the western counties could see a brief mix of rain or snow before it wraps up in the morning. Lows in the lower 30s west to upper 30s east tonight.

Wednesday will start with the clouds and showers moving out of the picture and for the rest of hte day, we stay dry giving way to more sunshine with highs still a bit cool with upper 40s to near 50° and northerly breezes at 10-15 mph.

Thanksgiving Day looks to be fairly pleasant as temperatures climb into the upper 50s with lots of sunshine and dry coniditons. Although it remains rather cool at night with lows in the 20s and 30s by this weekend, it will be mild each day with highs in the 50s all weekend long.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

