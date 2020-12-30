More snow and ice on the way

We’ll start the day off with cloudy skies, but gradually see those clouds clear from the northwest to the south east, and highs will only make it into the mid 30s.

Tomorrow, we’ll start out with sunshine, but clouds will increase through the day ahead of our next system.

*WINTER STORM WATCH* – Thursday 9:00PM – Friday 6:00PM – Anderson, Coffey, Dickinson, Douglas, Franklin, Geary, Jackson, Jefferson, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Pottawatomie, Riley, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee counties.

A round of freezing rain or sleet will move in late Thursday night before becoming all snow by Friday morning. We could see some pretty heavy snow at times, and it could last through much of the day. Because of that, we have the potential to see several inches of snow through portions of the area. There will likely be a sharp cut-off from the highest snow totals to nothing at all in our northwestern counties.