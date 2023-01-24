**WINTER WEATHER ADVISROY** – Anderson, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Jefferson, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee counties starting at 6:00pm this evening until 9:00am tomorrow morning.

Clouds will be building in on Tuesday with highs in the upper 30s to near 40°. Precipitation spreads in by late in the evening as a storm system passes south of the region with the heaviest band of snowfall further to the south, as well. With the colder temperatures overnight, this does look to be a mostly snow event and we could get a light accumulation from near the Turnpike with slightly higher amounts closer to I-35. As of right now, a general 1-3″ of snow will be possible for the southeastern half of the area, with locally higher amounts possible south and east of I-35.

Once our midweek system moves out, we look to stay dry heading into the weekend. We’ll struggle with temperatures in the 30s for Wednesday but look to see more sunshine on the way for the tail end of the week. Highs by Saturday should return to the middle to upper 40s, but don’t get too used to it.

A strong, Arctic cold front is going to bring a big blast of cold weather by Saturday night into Sunday.