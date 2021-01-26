More snow on the way late this evening and tonight

What We’re Tracking:

Widespread light to moderate snow overnight

Clearing out by middle of the week

Warmer by the end of the week

The next system will move through tonight, this time only bring a quick shot of light to moderate snow. The snow should start up during the evening hours and wrap up just prior to daybreak for most of the area. This snow will be a dry, powdery snow which will allow for a fair amount of accumulation despite the quick-passing nature to the system. Temperatures will fall into the upper 10s tonight, as well, so a cold and wintery start to your Wednesday.

We’ll still be pretty cold on Wednesday, but our clouds will begin to clear out. Expect highs in the middle to upper 20s, but our winds will be a little lighter. That clearing trend will have in the clear by Wednesday night with lows in the middle 10s.

After that, we will see a warming trend through the end of the week with afternoon highs on Thursday in the lower 40s, and back into the 50s by Friday and Saturday with a round of rain likely by the start of the weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

