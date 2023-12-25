What We’re Tracking

Chilly breezes tonight and Tuesday

Snow showers for Tuesday, as well

Several cold days ahead

Mostly cloudy and cold tonight with a west breeze at 5-15mph. Temperatures will fall into the middle to upper 20s, but with the wind factored in we’ll have wind chills in the upper 10s. There is a chance for a few light snow showers later tonight into early Tuesday morning.

Occasional snow showers on Tuesday with the cold air firmly in place. The wind will swing around to the southwest as it wraps around the large low pressure system in the middle of the country, but that southwest breeze will not bring us any warming. Highs struggle into the middle 30s on Tuesday.

Throughout the week, we’ll gradually clear out, but stay chilly. Highs will be in the 30s to lower 40s through the end of the year with lows in the lower to middle 20s. After the midweek system clears out, we should see lots of sunshine for the end of the week and into the weekend, as well.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller