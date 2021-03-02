More spring-like warmth in the days ahead

What We’re Tracking:

Clear, cool again tonight

Lots of spring-like warmth ahead

Slight rain chance south Thursday night

Lows tonight will be a bit warmer with the light southerly breeze, so we can expect to drop into the lower 30s. Later in the night the wind will let up even more and stay nearly calm toward early Wednesday morning.

The calm wind and clear skies carry us through Wednesday, making for a gorgeous day! Highs should make it into the middle to upper 60s! Overall, our weather pattern looks to be mainly dry and warm for the next several days aside from increasing clouds and a slight chance for some rain showers late Thursday night into early Friday morning. Those clouds will hold highs into the upper 50s and lower 60s on Friday.

After that area of cloud cover and possible showers moves through, we can expect temperatures later this week and weekend to warm right back into the lower to middle 60s in the afternoon, and lower to middle 30s overnight. Some lower 70s will even be possible next week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

