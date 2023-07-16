What We’re Tracking

Storm chance this evening

Near average Monday

Heating back up midweek

Temperatures today barely reaching the 80s after a round of rain this morning. We expect another storm chance this evening. Models show storm redevelopment along I-70 between 7-9 PM. Some storms could be strong to severe. Main threats once again are damaging wind and hail.

Overnight tonight into Monday morning, storms will redevelop and some could be strong to severe. The beginning portions of next week have a cooler start with temperatures for Monday in the upper 80s and lower 90s. We are also monitoring a possible chance for isolated thunderstorms Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Tuesday is when heat really starts to settle in with highs in the upper 90s to even some possible triple digits. As we go on later into the week, temperatures gradually cool down from this peak. By the weekend, temperatures will be back into the upper 80s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ely Millard