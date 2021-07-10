More storm chances tonight, cooler Sunday

What We’re Tracking:

More storm chances tonight

Cooler, few showers on Sunday

Warming up again next week

Many saw sunshine today but we still have another round of thunderstorms on the way. Showers and storms will linger through the evening and overnight hours. The biggest threats look to be strong gusty winds and potentially hail as well. Most impacted area could be east of I-335 but everyone has a chance at strong to severe weather. Temperatures will cool down into the 60s overnight.

The strong cold front moving through will bring even cooler temperatures on Sunday with highs in the 70s. Scattered showers will also be possible throughout the day on Sunday as the system finally starts to depart the area.

Looking ahead to next week, rain chances taper off and temperatures start off below average for Monday. Southerly breezes will kick back in and highs will return to the 90s by midweek. There are early indications that there could be more rain chances by late week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com