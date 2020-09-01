More storms this morning, warming up for the middle of the week

What We’re Tracking:

Showers and storms possible this morning

Warming up for mid week

Cooler weather for Friday

Showers and storms will be possible through mid morning today before we see rain chances gradually tapering off. Temperatures will be pleasant again today with clouds and the morning rain. We’ll only make it into the 70s.

Temperatures warm up a mid heading into the middle part of the week. Wednesday and Thursday, we’ll be able to make it into the middle 80s.

Another front moves through on Thursday with lower humidity toward the end of the week. It’ll also make for a cooler Friday, with temperatures in the upper 70s. The start of Labor Day Weekend looks to be warm, but a front will move through Sunday, cooling us way down for actual Labor Day.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Becky Taylor

