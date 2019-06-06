More storms today, but a drier stretch isn't too far away Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

​Even though there has been some rain, this month is certainly starting off much drier than what we faced from late April through May. We had scattered t’storms hit a few spots early Tuesday morning, otherwise rain has been far north and far south with more instability over Nebraska and Oklahoma.

It has certainly been muggy with dew points near 70 and high temps in the upper 80s to low 90s. Topeka waited until the 5th of June for its first official 90 degree day, while last year the first 90 occurred on May 13th.

Thunderstorms have stayed away from most locations for 24-36 hours. Tuesday and Wednesday were almost identical. Overnight rain and thunder gradually developed and became more widespread. Frequent lightning also made for plenty of thunder too. Today we’ll see an increasing chance for showers and storms. Thicker clouds and bigger rain chances may hold temps down slightly.

Greater Topeka Thursday

​Highs: 83-86

Wind: NE 5-15

Additional rain is possible for a bit longer as a big low pressure system toward the West Coast and Desert Southwest has moved much closer. Much of the upper disturbances and jet energy will be just south. Some thunderstorms may produce brief heavy downpours, but the severe weather potential is very low.

Shower and thunderstorms probabilities get smaller for Friday and Saturday. Beginning Sunday, drier air invades and conditions become very pleasant for a 3-5 day period. Wind may be strong though as we wrap up the weekend and it may even stay rather breezy on Monday. Nonetheless, expect slightly cooler temps, less humid air and abundant sunshine for Sunday through Thursday of next week.

​KSNT Meteorologist David George