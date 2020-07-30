More storms today, heavy rain possible again

What We’re Tracking:

Showers and storms still possible today and tonight

Showers come to an end by the weekend

Cooler temperatures stick around

There’s some fog and drizzle around this morning, so use caution on your morning commute. Storm chances continue through the day before slowly tapering off Friday. Many locations saw quite a bit of rain yesterday, and heavy rainfall will be possible again today. We’ll be monitoring rainfall amounts closely, as any more heavy rainfall over saturated ground will cause flooding problems.

Temperatures stay in the upper 70s and low 80s Thursday and Friday, but the humidity stays fairly high. Once we get the rain to move out though, a front will swing through. That will keep our temperatures in 80s for the weekend, and scour out some of that humidity, making it feel much more comfortable.

We get to keep the cooler temperatures at least through the first half of next week, too! So once we dry out, get outside and enjoy these below average temperatures while we have them.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Becky Taylor

