More sunshine ahead with much warmer weather

Slight chance for a shower

Warmer, sunny late week

Much warmer for the weekend

Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy tonight with temperatures falling back into the middle 50s. The wind will remain fairly light not only through the night, but over the next day or two, as well.

After the last chance of rain moves out Wednesday, things start to dry and and temperatures climb back into the lower to middle 80s with a lot more sunshine for the tail end of the week. Mostly sunny and even warmer with highs in the middle to upper 80s by the weekend.

Although the overall pattern is favoring warm, sunny weather into early next week, there will still be a chance for a few isolated storms to develop during the afternoon and evening hours with high temperatures remaining in the 80s and fairly high humidity, as well.

