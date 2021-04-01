More sunshine and above average temperatures for Friday

What We’re Tracking:

Another chilly night ahead

Warm and breezy Easter weekend

Dry forecast continues

Skies will remain mostly clear tonight with light winds as temperatures drop into the lower to middle 30s for Friday morning.

We’ll hold on to plenty of sunshine for Friday sending highs near 70° for the afternoon Friday with those southerly winds gusting to around 30mph.

Saturday actually looks to be the best day of the weekend with fairly light winds and highs in the mid 70s. Very warm and rather breezy conditions return for Easter Sunday with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s for the afternoon high! Overnight lows through this time look very mild as well, in the upper 40s and low 50s.

We look to stay dry through early next week with milder temperatures sticking around. Low 80s are expected to carry us through Tuesday, at least. Rain chances may return by midweek.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

