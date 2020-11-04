More sunshine and continued warmth for the next few days

What We’re Tracking:
- Clearing out tonight
- Above average warmth through the weekend
- Rain chance early next week
After high clouds have been pushing through all day, those will finally move off to the east by tonight. With a mostly clear sky tonight, temperatures will cool back into the upper 40s tonight. Wind will relax a bit, dropping back to 5-10mph.
Sunshine returns on Thursday with a high in the middle 70s and our winds will relax even more. That’ll make for a gorgeous day for us! However, a stronger breeze picks up by Friday and Saturday with temperatures climbing in to the middle to upper 70s. Overall, a wonderful stretch of weather still ahead of us.
We should get a storm system to move through and bring us a powerful cold front early next week. We should still have fairly warm weather in place for Sunday and part of Monday before much cooler northwest wind blows in along with a good chance for rain by late Monday and into Tuesday.
KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller
