More sunshine and continued warmth for the next few days

What We’re Tracking:

Clearing out tonight

Above average warmth through the weekend

Rain chance early next week

After high clouds have been pushing through all day, those will finally move off to the east by tonight. With a mostly clear sky tonight, temperatures will cool back into the upper 40s tonight. Wind will relax a bit, dropping back to 5-10mph.

Sunshine returns on Thursday with a high in the middle 70s and our winds will relax even more. That’ll make for a gorgeous day for us! However, a stronger breeze picks up by Friday and Saturday with temperatures climbing in to the middle to upper 70s. Overall, a wonderful stretch of weather still ahead of us.

We should get a storm system to move through and bring us a powerful cold front early next week. We should still have fairly warm weather in place for Sunday and part of Monday before much cooler northwest wind blows in along with a good chance for rain by late Monday and into Tuesday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

