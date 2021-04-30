More sunshine expected today with a slight breeze from the South

What We’re Tracking:

Temperatures above average

Plenty of sunshine ahead

Rain chances by Sunday

A high pressure system currently planted over much of the region has been bringing great weather to the area and will continue to do so for today. Sunny skies are expected with afternoon highs in the lower 80s. A slight breeze out of the Southwest will help it feel even a bit warmer.

Overnight lows will bottom out in the middle 50s making for a great start to the day on Saturday. Cloud cover and wind speeds will steadily increase throughout the day as we prepare for our next system moving through. A strong southerly breeze will pick up with gusts of up to 25 mph possible. Highs are still expected to reach the lower 80s through Sunday despite the increase in clouds.

Our upper air patterns become a bit more active by Sunday evening as we welcome in our next storm system. Models are pointing to an earlier arrival of rain and thunderstorm chances which could start as early as Sunday morning.

These rain showers and thunderstorms are likely to continue through the evening and into the majority of the day on Monday. Temperatures will cool off to the upper 60s and lower 70s early next week; which is near normal for this time of year.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush

