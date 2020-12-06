More sunshine for the week ahead

What We’re Tracking:

Clear, cool for tonight

Even warmer week ahead

Rain chance by Friday

Mostly clear and a bit chilly tonight as temperatures fall into the upper 20s once again. The will remain fairly light through the night, as well.

The majority of this week looks dry and even warmer with lots of sunshine and above average temperatures. We’ll also have fairly light winds making for a gorgeous first half of the week. Temperatures are expected to surge into the upper 50s for Monday and Tuesday before middle 60s return for the middle of the week.

Of course, the nice stretch of weather will come to an end as our attention turns toward late week, when our next system begins to move through the region. Model guidance is starting to line up with the potential for precipitation Thursday night into Friday. With the path of the system looking to stay on a track that passes just northwest of us, that will keep us warm enough for just rain before turning colder toward the weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

