More sunshine Friday with warmer temperatures

What We’re Tracking:

Clearing out tonight

Cool and breezy Thursday

Sunny & nice for most of the weekend

Skies will continue to clear out tonight as temperatures drop into the lower 40s early Friday.

We warm up again toward the weekend as the sunshine returns tomorrow. Highs should make it into the low 70s with lighter winds!

The weekend looks very nice as temperatures climb into the lower 70s. There looks to be a slim chance for rain Friday night into Saturday morning, but other than that, the weekend looks mainly dry.

Looking ahead to early next week temperatures may return to seasonable levels in the middle 60s as a couple more slim chances to see a couple showers work their way in.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com