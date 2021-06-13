More sunshine in the forecast today with quiet conditions

What We’re Tracking:

Plenty of sunshine

Less humid

Quiet and hot next week

Afternoon highs will reach the lower 90s today with lots of sunshine in the area. Dew points look to stay in the 50s today so that will help keep things just a bit more comfortable. Calm winds are forecast to remain in the area for the next several days with quiet conditions.

A fairly pleasant evening can be expected with temperatures falling into the lower 60s overnight. Starting out the work week, temperatures will climb even further into the middle 90s with perhaps just a few more clouds in the region.

Looking further into next week, a ridge starts to build in across the area and we could very well stay dry for the next several days with a lack of any real chance for rain to move through. Humidity will also start to creep back in with temperatures soaring into the middle to upper 90s by mid-week. Looks like we skipped spring and went straight to the hot and humid summer heat!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush

