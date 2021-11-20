More sunshine Sunday with cooler temperatures

What We’re Tracking:

More sunshine Sunday

Slightly cooler Monday

Another warm-up

We’ll hold on to our cloud cover through the overnight hours which will hold temperatures in the uper 30s to around 40°. Winds will stay fairly light from the North as we anticipate another cool down.

A cold front looks to appraoch our area Sunday which will bring a bit of a setback in temperatures. Expect lower 50s to close out the weekend. The good news is that we should see a lot more sunshine for our Sunday and that will linger into early next week.

Entering the upcoming holiday week, we start off fairly chilly, but clear. Highs Monday may struggle to even get out of the upper 40s with a gradual warm-up through the middle of the week. We could see some lower 60s by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Through these next several days, dry conditions look to remain through at least the start of the holiday weekend. An early look at Thanksgiving shows yet another cold front (yes it’s a pattern) sliding through northeast Kansas and temperatures will suffer for Thursday itself. There are *some indications of a brief shower or two but that’s still a week away and a lot can change within the next 5 days!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez