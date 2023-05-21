What We’re Tracking

Continued sunny for Sunday

Warmer and dry early in the week

A few storms possible in the middle of the week

Sunday looks to carry on this nice weather pattern with plenty of sunshine and highs warming up into the upper 70s to lower 80s. The end of the weekend should provide another great day to get outside and enjoy this lovely spring weather. Humidity levels will still be enjoyably low, as well.

We look to steadily warm up through next week as an area of high pressure builds into the region. That will keep conditions sunny through Tuesday with temperatures climbing into the middle 80s. A few isolated showers and storms may move in during the middle of the week, but not expecting anything particularly severe with that round.

As the week progresses, warmer and more humid air will move in as high temperatures climb into the middle to upper 80s with a partly cloudy sky. That warmth will be leading us in toward the Memorial Day weekend with temperatures great for outdoor activities throughout the majority of the week ahead.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller