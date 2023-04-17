What We’re Tracking

Isolated showers overnight, but clearing by morning

Warmer weather in the days ahead

A few isolated storms also possible this week

With a bit more of a breeze returning tonight out of the south and east, temperatures shouldn’t be as chilly, only falling into the middle to upper 40s. The wind will also help us warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s through the middle of the week.

There is a slim chance for a few showers and storms tomorrow, though most areas should remain dry. The best chance for rain this week appears to arrive late Wednesday into early Thursday. Some storms late Wednesday could be strong to severe with large hail being the main threat along with damaging wind gusts.

There is another chance for some showers by Friday as cooler air builds back in at the end of the week and into next weekend. Temperatures will only top out in the 60s on Friday and even cooler 50s by Saturday. Low temperatures by Saturday and Sunday morning may dip into the lower to middle 30s, as well.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller