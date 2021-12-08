More sunshine Wednesday as we continue to warm up

What We’re Tracking:

Clearing out Wednesday

Warming up through Friday

Another cool down by the weekend

We had quite the cold start for our Wednesday as skies cleared out overnight and temperatures fell below freezing into the 20s.

By the afternoon we should plenty of sunshine and temperatures climbing again into the 50s and even 60s by Thursday with dry conditions.

The warm-up lingers until Friday before our next cold front moves in and we then see another cool-down in store for the upcoming weekend. Things looks to stay dry though, despite the changing temperatures.

Saturday temperatures may drop back down into the 40s, then back into the 50s with more sunshine to close out the weekend and into early next week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez