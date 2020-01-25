More sunshine with even warmer temperatures for Sunday

What We’re Tracking:

Clouds continue to clear tonight

Warming trend for the next couple of days

Several systems pass through, but very little moisture to work with

Tonight clouds will continue to clear out but we still remain partly cloudy as our temperatures drop into the lower to middle 30s.

We continue on this warm-up trend as Sunday looks to be even warmer than Saturday climbing into the upper 40s and maybe even lower 50s with plenty of sunshine to wrap up the weekend! High temperatures drop off a bit on Monday, but we should still be above average in the low 40s.

We’ll have several weak systems moving through the area this upcoming week, too. Most of them should pass with little to no precipitation and just some extra cloud cover for us. On Tuesday, though, we do have a very slight chance for maybe some rain and snow showers to develop.

There’s also another chance for some rain showers Thursday into Friday but again, it doesn’t look to amount to much.

SUPERBOWL SUNDAY EXTENDED FORECAST:

Jumping ahead to Sunday for a VERY preliminary forecast, models are showing a significant warm up. Even warmer than what we will experience on Sunday. We may very well be not too far off from Miami’s forecast as we could see 50s and maybe even middle to upper 60s for the afternoon high with plenty of sunshine! Now a lot can change between now and then, but let’s all hope that they keep trending on this *almost* Miami forecast!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com





