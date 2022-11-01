What We’re Tracking:

Warm and windy through late week

Rain by the Thursday night/Friday

Drying out this weekend

Mostly clear skies will be expected for tonight with our wind still blowing out of the south. Overnight lows will only fall back into the middle 50s which will be relatively mild thanks to the continued south wind.

Mostly sunny on Wednesday with south wind 15-30mph throughout the day. Gusts of 40mph start to be more common for Wednesday and Thursday. This will help to boost temperatures into the upper 70s for the middle of the week, as well.

While it remains fairly warm for the next couple days, the clouds will begin to increase by Thursday as our next system approaches. As of right now, rain chances should start to increase Thursday night, with showers and storms possible Friday. Heaviest rain should push easy by late Friday or Friday night. Behind this system, temperatures drop back to more typical November levels in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller