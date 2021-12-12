More warmth for the week ahead

What We’re Tracking:

Well-above-average weather

Lots of sunshine

Cooling down late week

Mostly clear weather for tonight as temperatures settle back into the middle 30s. Wind will remain southerly, but should let up quite a bit for tonight.

Early in the week we start to climb once again into the upper 50s and lower 60s for Monday afternoon with a few thin clouds possible. By Tuesday afternoon highs could potentially reach the lower 70s with plenty of sunshine.

The warmth even looks to continue beyond that through the middle part of next week as we continue to look for any precipitation chances. Wednesday will be near record for highs as we top out in the lower 70s, but the wind will increase quite a bit ahead of our next cold front. Early estimated wind speeds for Wednesday are about 30-35 mph southerly breezes with wind gusts exceeding 50 mph. We’ll follow that up with strong, colder wind by Thursday and Friday as we fall back down into the 50s and even 40s.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller