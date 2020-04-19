Morning clouds and showers give way to sunny skies and nice temperatures

What We’re Tracking:

Lingering showers this morning before gradual clearing

Another rain chance Sunday into Monday

Warmer and pleasant early next week before more rain chances

Lingering rain showers will be possible this morning, especially south and east of the I-35 corridor. Any showers and clouds should begin clearing out by lunchtime. This should allow temperatures to rebound into the mid 60s, again despite the early clouds and rain.

Our temperature pattern stays warm for this coming week with highs in the 70s and lows in 40s and 50s. However, our chances for showers and storms returns for Tuesday night into Wednesday, and then again Thursday night into Friday.

Spring is definitely here with warmer weather and many rain chances!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Becky Taylor