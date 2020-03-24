Morning fog possible before a big warm-up on Wednesday

What We’re Tracking:

Fog may form toward Wednesday morning

Warming up for Wednesday

More clouds late in the week

With less cloud cover for much of the night, temperatures will cool off into the lower to middle 40s. However, that clear sky and cooling will also lead to the potential for fog to develop by sunrise. Areas of fog look to be a little more likely over the eastern half of the viewing area early Wednesday, but all areas will see clearing as the morning goes on.

Mostly sunny weather should prevail for Wednesday afternoon with southerly breezes kicking up to 15-25mph. Those winds and the sunshine should allow for highs to reach the lower to middle 70s. The next cold front will then slide in on Thursday and our wind will turn back to the north. More clouds and only slight cooling on Thursday with highs back into the middle 60s.

Rain chances look to be best to the south early Friday with a better chance for more widespread rain late Friday night into early Saturday before clearing out for the second half of the weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller



We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com