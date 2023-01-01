What We’re Tracking:

Mild tonight, AM fog

Chance for showers and storms Monday

Cooler by midweek

Mostly cloudy skies are expected tonight with temperatures remaining fairly mild as we wait for our next storm system to arrive. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40s with a light breeze out of the north.

A low pressure system will develop early tomorrow morning bringing us some more active weather. We will likely start out the day with most of the viewing area seeing fog develop. Rain chances may then start by lunchtime but the better push of energy appears to be later in the day.

Models are having a bit of a harder time agreeing on just how warm it will get for our Monday afternoon. Some models are keeping a majority of the area in the upper 40s and others are pushing us into the upper 50s with even some lower 60s possible once again. At this point, we are leaning towards the middle 50s for much of Northeast Kansas.

More widespread showers and even thunderstorms then arrive by the late afternoon. There’s just enough instability in place where we could see some strong to severe storms too. Chances are best for counties out east to see the stronger thunderstorms but overall quite limited.

Rain comes to an end later Monday night and early Tuesday morning as a cold front slides through, bringing drier and cooler temperatures with it. Overnight lows should be in the middle 30s, only to make it close to 40° by Tuesday afternoon.

There could be a slim chance our extreme northwestern counties could see a bit of wrap around wintry precipitation, but we’re not expecting much, if anything, in the way of accumulation as it’ll likely melt on contact if it happens at all.

High temperatures for the middle of the week should stay in the mid to upper 30s with overnight lows in the teens and 20s. Next weekend, though, appears to be on the mild side as temperatures return closer to 50°.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller